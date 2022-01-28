STAYC will release new music next month, High Up confirms

STAYC are set to drop new music next month, confirmed High Up Entertainment.

Earlier today (January 28), the girl group’s agency High Up Entertainment announced that the six-piece K-pop would be returning with new music, with the current release date set for sometime in February.

“With the release of their new album approaching, STAYC are currently picking up the pace of their final preparations for their comeback,” wrote High Up Entertainment, as translated by Soompi. “We will announce the precise schedule [for their comeback] at a later date.”

The label also teased STAYC’s forthcoming release, nothing that the group “will be returning with upgraded music”. More details about the group’s forthcoming project are expected in the coming weeks.

STAYC’s next release will arrive five months after the mini-album ‘Stereotype’, which was released September 2021 and featured a hit lead single of the same name. ‘Stereoptype’ was the follow-up to their viral breakout hit ‘ASAP’, which dropped in April.

STAYC had previously revealed that ‘Stereotype’ was specifically written for the group even before they had debuted. “The road ahead of me as a trainee was still uncertain and there were a lot of tough days,” Se-eun told Weverse Magazine.

“I listened to that song whenever I was having a hard time, but then I mostly forgot about what was bothering me, maybe because the song’s so cheery. So I want to comfort listeners by playing them this song and showing them our lively energy.”

Earlier this month, STAYC took home a trophy for Best Performance at the 31st Seoul Music Awards, as well as a Digital Song Bonsang for ‘ASAP’ at the 36th Golden Disc Awards.