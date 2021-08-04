STAYC to return with new music next month, their label confirms

Rookie K-pop girl group STAYC are set to make their return with new music next month.

Earlier today (August 4), South Korean news outlet JoyNews24 reported that the six-member act were in the final stages of preparations for a new album. The report also claimed that the project was set to be released in early September.

The group’s agency, High Up Entertainment, later confirmed in a statement to Newsen that the girl group are currently gearing up to release new music. The company also revealed that STAYC have completed filming a music video, but that a specific release date has yet to be determined.

STAYC’s forthcoming release will be the group’s first release since their sophomore single album ‘STAYDOM’, which arrived earlier in April. That project featured the group’s breakthrough title track ‘ASAP’, which peaked at Number Nine on the Gaon Digital Chart.

‘ASAP’ was later featured on NME’s list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2021 so far, in which it was described as a “weird but wonderful combination of bubblegum pop and sensual R&B”. The list also featured other popular releases such as BTS’ ‘Butter’ and IU’s ‘Lilac’.

Earlier this year, STAYC also released a cover of Doja Cat and SZA’s latest collaboration, ‘Kiss Me More’. The girl group stayed mostly faithful to the original’s funky disco-inspired pop sound, with minor tweaks to the lyrics. Instead, the six-member group used the cover as a chance to showcase their vocals and rap skills.