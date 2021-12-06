STAYC say they were initially “confused” by their signature catchphrase

Rising K-pop girl group STAYC have opened up about how they had initially misunderstood their catchphrase.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, the girl group shared that they “didn’t know” what their signature tagline meant. The members revealed that they were initially confused by their catchphrase, “STAYC girls, it’s going down”, which they usually say at the beginning of each of their songs.

“When we heard [the catchphrase], we were all confused. Isn’t going down a bad thing? We want to go up in our career,” confessed Sumin, the group’s leader. “But now we know it means that we’re going to start something amazing, so we feel confident now when we say the phrase.”

“We were so confused and didn’t know what it meant,” added main vocalist Yoon. “Was it like people will watch us? ‘Stay and see?’ But then we found out what it means and we love it.”

Elsewhere during the interview, STAYC also spoke about their goals as artists to inspire others. “I’m happy that we can show that we can have a career where, even if you’re young, you can work hard for your dream,” said rapper J, also the group’s youngest member.

“I hope we can inspire others that it’s OK to pursue dreams that you have since being young – you don’t need to give up those youthful desires,” she added. “Obviously, there are things we’ve given up to pursue this career. But because I get so much happiness from what I’m doing now, I think it’s OK.”

Last month, it was revealed that STAYC had been nominated for ‘Best New Female Artist’ and ‘Best Dance Performance (Female Group)’ at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards. They had received the latter nomination for their April breakout single ‘ASAP’, which had peaked at Number Nine on the Gaon Digital Chart.