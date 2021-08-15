STAYC to release first-ever mini-album ‘STEREOTYPE’ next month

Rookie South Korean girl group STAYC will be making a comeback with their first mini-album in September.

On August 16, the K-pop girl group revealed the release schedule and date for their upcoming mini-album ‘STEREOTYPE’. According to the schedule poster, the project is set to drop at 6pm KST on September 6.

Starting from tomorrow (August 17), they will also be releasing a variety of concept photos, trailers, and teasers leading up to their official comeback.

Advertisement

High Up Entertainment first announced that the six-member act would be making a comeback earlier this month. At the time, it was reported that STAYC had already completed filming a music video for the new release.

‘STEREOTYPE’ will also be STAYC’s first-ever mini-album, the follow-up to their two highly-successful single albums ‘STAYDOM’ and ‘Star To A Young Culture’. The former, which arrived earlier in April, featured the group’s breakout title track ‘ASAP’.

The lead single, which peaked at number nine on the Gaon Digital Chart, was also featured on NME’s list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2021 so far, alongside tracks from artists such as BTS and IU. ’ASAP’ was described by NME as a “weird but wonderful combination of bubblegum pop and sensual R&B”.

Earlier this year, the rookie group released several covers of hit pop songs via their YouTube channel, including their funky rendition of Doja Cat and SZA’s collaboration, ‘Kiss Me More’. More recently, member Su-min also dropped her cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s Hot 100 chart-topping hit ‘good 4 u’.