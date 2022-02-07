STAYC unveil brand-new teaser for ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’

K-pop girl group STAYC have shared the first teaser for their upcoming sophomore mini-album.

Earlier today (February 7) at midnight KST, the girl group releases a cryptic teaser for the forthcoming release. It opens with a pink mushroom cloud that forms a heart shape, before flickering between the smoke and a pixelated heart-shaped graphic, and ending with the girl group’s logo.

According to the teaser’s description on YouTube, STAYC will be making their return with their sophomore mini-album, titled ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’. The six-member group also launched a countdown website for the upcoming record, which currently features a heart-shaped lock as well as a link to the newly-released clip.

This comes just over a week after High Up Entertainment announced last month that the K-pop girl group would be returning with new, “upgraded music” this month. While an official release date has yet to be announced, the agency had previously stated that the forthcoming project would be due out some time in February.

‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ will arrive about five months after their first mini-album ‘Stereotype’, which was released September 2021. That project had been the follow-up to their viral breakout hit ‘ASAP’, which dropped in April.

STAYC was named one of NME’s 100 Emerging Artists of 2022, where they were praised for their distinctive sound and “sheer pop optimism”. Closer to home, the girl group had also taken home a trophy for Best Performance at the 31st Seoul Music Awards, and a Digital Song Bonsang for ‘ASAP’ at the 36th Golden Disc Awards last month.