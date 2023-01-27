Watch STAYC member Yoon cover Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’

STAYC member Yoon has delivered a nostalgic cover of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’.

Yoon took to the group’s YouTube account yesterday (January 26) to release her rendition of the 2002 pop-punk hit, dressed in an outfit – complete with tie and studs – that harked back to Lavigne’s ‘Let Go’-era looks.

Yoon’s take on ‘Sk8er Boi’ is the latest in a series of covers by STAYC’s members. Earlier this month, member Isa posted her rendition of Kehlani and Zedd’s 2019 single ‘Good Thing’ while member J posted her take on Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s 2017 single ‘Best Part’.

STAYC are currently gearing up to release new music sometime next month, according to a brief press statement from High Up Entertainment earlier this month. The group’s forthcoming project will mark their first music in roughly seven months, following the release of July 2022 single album ‘We Need Love’.

The four-track project was led by title track ‘Beautiful Monster’, and included B-sides ‘I Like It’, ‘Love’, as well as a TAK remix of previous February 2022 hit single ‘RUN2U’. All four tracks on ‘We Need Love’ were written and composed by hitmakers Black Eyed Pilseung, frequent STAYC collaborator Jeon Goon, and producers Rado and Flyt.

In a three-star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “Despite the individual strengths of its songs, ‘We Need Love’ leaves much to be desired as a whole. It seems to be missing not only the aforementioned experimental streak STAYC have become synonymous with, but also complexity in the story they build.”