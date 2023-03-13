Steel Panther’s Satchel says BTS make the “worst fucking music I’ve heard in my life”

Steel Panther guitarist Russ ‘Satchel’ Parrish has hit out at K-pop icons BTS, saying they make the “worst fucking music I’ve heard in my life”.

The guitarist was talking to Classic Rock Magazine for a new Q&A, when he discussed how he found out about BTS.

“Recently we went to Japan and I had a day to kill. I was trapped in my hotel room and somebody told me BTS had sold out the Raiders stadium where I live in Vegas,” he began.

Advertisement

“I was like: ‘No fucking way can this be happening – and why?'” Satchel added, going on to reveal his first impressions upon hearing the band’s music.

“I had to figure it out,” he said. “So I listened to two songs. It was the worst fucking shit I’ve ever heard in my life.”

This year, BTS have been forced to go on a temporary break due to South Korea’s mandatory military service for all able-bodied males. During the break, a number of the members are launching solo careers, with RM releasing his debut studio album ‘Indigo’.

Last month, the band’s J-hope began the process of enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea, becoming the second member of BTS to enlist following Jin in December of 2022.

Men are usually required to enlist by the age of 28, though the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to BTS by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018 allows the seven members of the boyband to enlist at 30 instead.

Advertisement

According to an October 17 statement from Big Hit Music, the remaining members of BTS will also carry out their military service according to their individual plans. It added that “both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment”.

This suggests that some of BTS’ younger members may be enlisting sooner than expected, as Jimin and V are technically only required to enlist by 2025 and youngest member Jungkook by 2027. Rapper Suga turns 30 in March 2023 and is likely to enlist soon.