Stella Donnelly announces 2023 Australian tour

Stella Donnelly has announced an Australian tour for early next year in support of her second studio album, ‘Flood’.

Donnelly will play 14 shows as part of the homecoming run, which will kick off February 24, 2023 at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, before shows in Castlemaine and Torquay the following evenings. Donnelly will kick off the tour’s March dates with a show at Alter in Hobart, before continuing along to Canberra, Cairns, Brunswick Heads and Brisbane.

In mid-March, Donnelly will take the tour to Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Adelaide and Perth, before wrapping up the run on the Margaret River on April 1. Support for the tour will come from Perth singer-songwriter Mia June. See below for dates and venues – tickets are on sale this Friday (November 4).

‘Flood’, the follow-up to Donnelly’s 2019 full-length debut, ‘Beware Of The Dogs’, arrived in August of this year after being previewed with singles ‘Lungs’, its title track and ‘How Was Your Day?’

Donnelly took a more collaborative approach to songwriting on album two, working with bandmates Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever‘s Marcel Tussie. The album was co-produced by Anna Laverty (who also helmed Camp Cope‘s ‘Running With The Hurricane’) and Jake Webb (aka Methyl Ethel).

In a four-star review, NME called ‘Flood’ a “beautiful, thought-provoking second album” that contained “soft, lush pieces that deep-dive into life’s everyday moments and turn them into something extraordinary”.

Stella Donnelly’s ‘Flood’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 24 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 25 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Sunday 26 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

MARCH

Thursday 2 – Hobart, Altar

Friday 3 – Canberra, UC Hub

Saturday 4 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

Thursday 9 – Brunswick Heads, Brunswick Picture House

Friday 10 – Brisbane, Triffid

Wednesday 15 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 17 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Saturday 18 – Wollongong, UOW UniBar

Thursday 30 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 31 – Perth, Astor

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Margaret River, The River