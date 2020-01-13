Stella Donnelly cancels 2020 US tour dates due to “health issues”

Stella Donnelly has pulled the plug on her imminent USA tour, citing “health issues”.

The Perth-based singer-songwriter, who released her debut album ‘Beware Of The Dogs’ last March, was due to play four shows across North America this week. Donnelly was expected to play the Swedish American Hall in San Francisco tonight (January 14) before hitting up Los Angeles’ Telegram Ballroom the next day. Her other scheduled performances include Lincoln Hall in Chicago (January 17) and Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg (January 18).

“I am very sorry to announce I will not be able to come to the USA for the 4 shows this week,” Donnelly posted on Instagram today (January 14, Australian time). “I have to cancel due to health issues that have not been resolved prior to me leaving Australia. I would like to share more with you, and will do so in coming weeks, but for now I hope that you accept my huge apologies for not being there.”

Donnelly added that tickets to the shows can be “refunded at point of purchase”. “I very much appreciate your support and also the understanding of the venues, promoters and support acts that are all affected by this decision,” she wrote. Read Donnelly’s full statement below.

Sofia Bolt was scheduled to open for Donnelly tonight and tomorrow, with The Ophelias opening January 17 and KalBells on January 18. Replacement shows have yet to be announced.

After the US tour, Donnelly is due to play Laneway Festival 2020, which kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27.