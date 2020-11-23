Watch Stella Donnelly and Eskimo Joe perform ‘From The Sea’ at WA Museum

Stella Donnelly has teamed up with Eskimo Joe for a performance of the band’s track ‘From The Sea’.

The performance was filmed at the WA Museum Boola Bardip, which reopened over the weekend following a $400million four-year redevelopment. In the performance, Donnelly and Eskimo Joe are joined by members of the Perth Symphony Orchestra, in addition to a 24-metre whale skeleton.

Watch the performance below:

According to director Renee Webster, one challenge faced by the film crew was figuring out how to feature the suspended whale skeleton, which hangs three storeys above the floor, during the performance.

“To achieve this, we brought in a jib (a specialised crane with a camera rig) that allowed the camera to swoop down from the whale and into the band and the musicians,” Webster said.

“The artefacts in Hackett Hall can’t be exposed to sunlight, so we created a lighting design that staged a warm, textured sunlit feel.”

‘From The Sea’ is taken from Eskimo Joe’s 2004 album ‘A Song Is A City’. The album was reissued on a special silver vinyl LP earlier this year.

Back in June, Eskimo Joe returned with their first new music in seven years with ‘Say Something’, which the band described as “a politically charged single that calls for people to speak up”.

For Valentine’s Day this year, Donnelly covered ‘Love Is In The Air’ as part of a Like A Version performance.