Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin, Angie McMahon, Spacey Jane and many more Australian acts have joined the ISOL-AID lineup, a brand-new Instagram-based live music festival launched in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

ISOL-AID is a two-day livestreaming event taking place this weekend from March 22 to 23. Described as a “socially (media) distanced music festival”, the event features live performances from over 70 Australian bands and musicians. The sessions will be conducted from noon to midnight each day.

“Playing live from bedrooms, lounge-rooms, studios or wherever they are self-isolating, artists will play a 20-minute set streamed live on their Instagram accounts, and then tag-team the next artist to play, sending fans down a rabbit-hole of new music discovery,” a press statement from the organisers read.

Other acts on the bill include Alice Skye, Didirri, Harvey Sutherland, Merpire, Alexander Biggs, Romy (RVG), Good Morning, Ainslie Wills, Hayley Mary, Spacey Jane, Yours Truly and CLEWS.

Check out the event poster below for the full lineup and set times.

Due to the pandemic, plenty of musicians – including many on the lineup – have been affected by the cancellation and postponement of festivals and tours. “The impact of these cancellations is financial, psychological and emotional, and will undoubtedly be long-lasting,” ISOL-AID wrote.

To help artists alleviate their financial losses, the festival is encouraging viewers who are in the “financial position to do so” to buy music or merchandise through the artists’ Bandcamp and Patreon pages and their websites.

“We are calling on all music lovers to stream, listen, buy, and donate whatever is within their means,” ISOL-AID added.

“I hope this festival will bring you some light in the dark times,” Stella Donnelly wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to @merpiremusic and all the other beautiful people who organised this special thing. We’re all adapting. Love you.”

On March 16, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s ban on all non-essential public gatherings over 500 people officially came into effect. The move was put in place to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus.