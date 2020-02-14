Watch Stella Donnelly’s joyous cover of ‘Love Is In The Air’

Stella Donnelly has a Valentine’s Day gift for everyone: It’s a blissful cover of John Paul Young’s 1978 hit, ‘Love Is In The Air’.

The indie singer recently dropped by the triple j studio for the Valentine’s Day edition of the radio station’s popular ‘Like A Version’ segment. Watch her dreamy rendition of the hit disco song below.

Donnelly also sang a stripped-back version of her original song ‘Die’. The tune appears on her 2019 album, ‘Beware Of The Dogs’, which recently won Best Australian Album at the NME Awards 2020. The record was also nominated for Best Album In The World at the NME Awards.

Last month, the singer snagged two spots on the radio station’s extended Hottest 200 of 2019 list, with her songs ‘Tricks’ and ‘Old Man’ coming in at numbers 127 and 180, respectively. The annual list was topped by American singer Billie Eilish with her viral smash hit ‘Bad Guy’.

Later today (February 14), Donnelly will appear as a “very special guest” during Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s show at the Chevron Lighthouse as part of Perth Festival 2020. Tickets for the concert are available via the festival’s official website.