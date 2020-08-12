Stella Donnelly, POND and Spacey Jane announced for Wave Rock Weekender

The 15th Wave Rock Weekender music festival, taking place in the regional West Australian town of Hyden, has announced the lineup for its September event.

Spread between September 25-28, the lineup features beloved WA acts Stella Donnelly, POND, San Cisco, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Teischa and Spacey Jane, among others.

Based at the Wave Rock Caravan Park, the camping festival also comes with a 24-hour cinema, yoga, a late-night district, projections and a natural salt pool.

Advertisement

Western Australia is currently in the fourth phase of its COVID roadmap, which permits gatherings of any limit, provided there’s a two-square metre rule in place for venues holding more than 500 patrons. The fifth phase is expected to come into effect from August 29, after being postponed from August 15 following the resurgence of cases in Victoria. WA’s hard border is still in place during Phase Five.

Acknowledging the ongoing restrictions, event organisers said in a statement, “The festival is making extra room to ensure it can run in either Phase Four or Phase Five restrictions safely and to make sure it can maximise the feelings and frivolity that the festival is known for.”

Tickets for the festival have sold out.

The Wave Rock Weekender 2020 lineup is:

Adrian Dzvuke

Airline Food

Blind Tiger DJs

Butter Chicken

Carla Geneve

Demon Days

Downsyde

Dancing In Space DJs

Galloping Foxleys

Ghost Care

Grace Barbe

Great Gable

Grievous Bodily Calm

Lincoln Mackinnon & The Wrecking Train

POND

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

San Cisco

Shiny Joe Ryan & The Sky Dolphins

Southern River Band

Spacey Jane

Stella Donnelly

Sunshine Brothers

Teischa

Wave Rock All Stars