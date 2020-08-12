Stella Donnelly, POND and Spacey Jane announced for Wave Rock Weekender

The 15th Wave Rock Weekender music festival, taking place in the regional West Australian town of Hyden, has announced the lineup for its September event.
Spread between September 25-28, the lineup features beloved WA acts Stella Donnelly, POND, San Cisco, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Teischa and Spacey Jane, among others.
Based at the Wave Rock Caravan Park, the camping festival also comes with a 24-hour cinema, yoga, a late-night district, projections and a natural salt pool.
Western Australia is currently in the fourth phase of its COVID roadmap, which permits gatherings of any limit, provided there’s a two-square metre rule in place for venues holding more than 500 patrons. The fifth phase is expected to come into effect from August 29, after being postponed from August 15 following the resurgence of cases in Victoria. WA’s hard border is still in place during Phase Five.
Acknowledging the ongoing restrictions, event organisers said in a statement, “The festival is making extra room to ensure it can run in either Phase Four or Phase Five restrictions safely and to make sure it can maximise the feelings and frivolity that the festival is known for.”
Tickets for the festival have sold out.
The Wave Rock Weekender 2020 lineup is:
Adrian Dzvuke
Airline Food
Blind Tiger DJs
Butter Chicken
Carla Geneve
Demon Days
Downsyde
Dancing In Space DJs
Galloping Foxleys
Ghost Care
Grace Barbe
Great Gable
Grievous Bodily Calm
Lincoln Mackinnon & The Wrecking Train
POND
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
San Cisco
Shiny Joe Ryan & The Sky Dolphins
Southern River Band
Spacey Jane
Stella Donnelly
Sunshine Brothers
Teischa
Wave Rock All Stars