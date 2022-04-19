Stella Donnelly postpones NSW shows after testing positive for COVID-19

Stella Donnelly has postponed three upcoming shows in NSW – two in Wollongong and one in Sydney – after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer-songwriter broke the news on Instagram earlier today. Both of Donnelly’s gigs in Wollongong were slated to go down tomorrow (April 20), with early and late shows pencilled in at La La La’s. Those shows have now been pushed back by exactly two weeks and are now set for Wednesday May 4. Sydney’s show – initially booked for Friday (April 22) – will now take place on Thursday May 5 at the Oxford Art Factory.

All tickets purchased for the original dates remain valid, with remaining tickets still on sale from Donnelly’s website. Refunds will be available for punters unable to make the new dates, with requests being accepted until next Tuesday (April 29).

At the time of writing, the remaining three dates on Donnelly’s current Australian tour – her first national run in three years – are on track to go ahead as planned. She’ll play a free gig at Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel next Thursday (April 28), before rounding out the stint with theatre shows in Brisbane and Adelaide. Thus far, she’s played shows in Ballarat and Melbourne.

Donnelly released her debut studio album, ‘Beware Of The Dogs’, in March 2019. The album went on to win Best Australian Album at the 2020 NME Awards, as well as both Independent Album of the Year and Best Independent Pop Album at the 2020 AIR Awards.

More recently, Donnelly was a featured guest vocalist on the Methyl Ethel single ‘Proof’, lifted from the fellow WA act’s fourth album, ‘Are You Haunted?’. She also appeared on The Wiggles‘ cover compilation ‘ReWiggled’, where she covered the song ‘Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride’.

Stella Donnelly’s updated Australian 2022 tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 28 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Friday 29 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 30 – Adelaide, The Gov

MAY

Wednesday 4 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Thursday 5 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory