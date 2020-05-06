Stella Donnelly to perform in Baby’s All Right livestream

Singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly will perform on this week’s Baby TV livestream, the online platform created by New York City’s Baby’s All Right in order to continue hosting events after the venue was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend’s event boasts an all-Australian lineup with all three acts hailing from Fremantle. Joining Donnelly on the bill are San Cisco vocalist Jordie Davieson and singer-songwriter Carla Geneve.

According to the Baby TV website, on Saturday May 9 at 11am AEST, Donnelly will perform on the platform from a space of her choosing, with fans able to interact and request songs in real-time.

Advertisement

Baby’s All Right launched the streaming platform in order to recreate the social function of the venue, while “helping to put money back into the pockets of those who need it”, its website read.

According to the Baby TV website, proceeds from each livestream are to be split between the performing artists, the staff of Baby’s All Right and charity organisation Make The Road NY. Tickets begin at US$5 and are available here.

Donnelly, NME Australia‘s Big Read feature artist in January, walked away with the Best Australian Album award at this year’s NME Awards for her 2019 debut album, ‘Beware Of The Dogs’.