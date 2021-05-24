Stella Donnelly, Tropical Fuck Storm to headline 2021 Nine Lives Festival

Stella Donnelly and Tropical Fuck Storm have been announced as some of the headliners for the second iteration of Brisbane’s Nine Lives Festival.

Taking place at iconic Brisbane venue the Tivoli, they’ll be joined by fellow headliner Mildlife, as well as a string of other acts such as Bananagun, Cool Sounds, Floodlights, Gordon Koang, Surprise Chef and more.

The festival, miraculously, made its debut in February of last year, making it one of the last music festivals to take place prior to the country’s lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival’s debut lineup sported headliners Julia Jacklin and Angie McMahon, alongside other acts like Aldous Harding, Sycco and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

In 2021, Nine Lives Festival, going forth on Saturday June 26, will be operating at a limited capacity in accordance with Queensland safety guidelines. They’ll be releasing less than 50 per cent of sellable tickets as last year’s debut.

General tickets for Nine Lives Festival go on sale at 11am tomorrow (May 25), with a pre-sale happening from now.

The 2021 Nine Lives Festival Lineup is:

Stella Donnelly

Mildlife

Tropical Fuck Storm

Bananagun

Cool Sounds

Floodlights

Gordon Koang

Surprise Chef

Charly

Dameeeela

DJ Heartbeats

Family Jordan

First Beige DJs

In The Flowers

Lucky Idiot

Maple Glider

Mumgenes

Middle Name Dance Band

Rock Lobster