Stella Donnelly, Yothu Yindi, Confidence Man lead inaugral King Street Carnival lineup

The annual King Street Crawl has expanded this year to become the three-day King Street Carnival with a sprawling 40-artist lineup lead by Stella Donnelly, Yothu Yindi and Confidence Man.
The festival will run across Sydney Park Amphitheatre and Camperdown Rest Memorial Park between 3-5 September.
The Friday will see Horrorshow headline their first show of 2021 in an Elefant Traks takeover of Sydney Park, with JessB, Planet Vegeta, Nardean and more.
On Saturday, the two venues will run simultaneously, with You Am I, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Lazy Eyes, Hayley Mary, Private Function, Maple Glider, The Buoys and many more hitting the stage.
Sarah Blasko, Touch Sensitive, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Alex The Astronaut, CLYPSO and more fill out the lineup for Sunday. View the full list below.
More artists are expected to be announced closer to the date, with extended programming to spill into the bars, pubs, venues, cafes and shops that line King Street and the surrounding areas.
The King Street Crawl has been running as a one-day event since 2015.
The lineup for the 2021 King Street Carnival is:
SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3
Horrorshow
Jessb
Planet Vegeta
Nardean
Dameeeela
Carolina Gasolina
Half Queen
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4
You Am I
Magic Dirt
Hayley Mary
Private Function
Johnny Hunter
Shogun & The Sheets
The Laurels
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5
Confidence Man
Touch Sensitive
Harvey Sutherland
Milan Ring
Clypso
Lazywax
Setwun
Liyah Knight
CAMPERDOWN PARK
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Stella Donnelly
The Lazy Eyes
The Buoys
The Regime
Maple Glider
Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5
Yothu Yindi
Sarah Blasko
Alex The Astronaut
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
EJ Worland