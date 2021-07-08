Stella Donnelly, Yothu Yindi, Confidence Man lead inaugral King Street Carnival lineup

The annual King Street Crawl has expanded this year to become the three-day King Street Carnival with a sprawling 40-artist lineup lead by Stella Donnelly, Yothu Yindi and Confidence Man.

The festival will run across Sydney Park Amphitheatre and Camperdown Rest Memorial Park between 3-5 September.

The Friday will see Horrorshow headline their first show of 2021 in an Elefant Traks takeover of Sydney Park, with JessB, Planet Vegeta, Nardean and more.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the two venues will run simultaneously, with You Am I, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Lazy Eyes, Hayley Mary, Private Function, Maple Glider, The Buoys and many more hitting the stage.

Sarah Blasko, Touch Sensitive, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Alex The Astronaut, CLYPSO and more fill out the lineup for Sunday. View the full list below.

More artists are expected to be announced closer to the date, with extended programming to spill into the bars, pubs, venues, cafes and shops that line King Street and the surrounding areas.

The King Street Crawl has been running as a one-day event since 2015.

The lineup for the 2021 King Street Carnival is:

SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE

Advertisement

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3

Horrorshow

Jessb

Planet Vegeta

Nardean

Dameeeela

Carolina Gasolina

Half Queen

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4

You Am I

Magic Dirt

Hayley Mary

Private Function

Johnny Hunter

Shogun & The Sheets

The Laurels

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5

Confidence Man

Touch Sensitive

Harvey Sutherland

Milan Ring

Clypso

Lazywax

Setwun

Liyah Knight

CAMPERDOWN PARK

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Stella Donnelly

The Lazy Eyes

The Buoys

The Regime

Maple Glider

Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5

Yothu Yindi

Sarah Blasko

Alex The Astronaut

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

EJ Worland