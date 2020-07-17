Stellie releases ‘Californian Lullaby,’ announces EP launch show

Adelaide singer-songwriter Stellie has released a new single and announced a hometown launch show.

She shared ‘Californian Lullaby’ today (July 17), following the release of ‘How Do We Look So Good?’ and ‘I’d Have Killed For You’ earlier in 2020. All three tracks will feature on her self-titled debut EP, set for release in late August.

Listen to ‘Californian Lullaby’ below:

In a press statement, Stellie describes the song’s mood as “slow dancing at an old high school formal.”

“I wanted this song to really be in that moment, almost reminiscent,” she said.

She adds that the song describes “a love that’s almost too good to be true that you don’t even know if it’s real or just in your imagination.”

“It also has a slight bitterness about it too – maybe you were just trying to make this imaginary love a little better than it seems,” she said.

Stellie will launch her eponymous EP on the day of its release with a show in her native Adelaide. She will perform at the Lion Arts Factory, with fellow singer-songwriter Katie Pomery supporting.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via Moshtix.

‘Stellie’ is set for release on August 21 via The Orchard.