Stellie releases new single ‘I’d Have Killed For You’, announces debut EP

Adelaide singer/songwriter Stellie has released a new single, ‘I’d Have Killed For You’.

“’I’d Have Killed For You’ was ultimately born after a conversation at a bar in Adelaide,” Stellie said of the single in a press statement.

“Without really knowing, that lit the songwriting fuse and set the scene in my mind as to where I wanted this song to go and what I wanted it to represent.”

The track is a follow-up to her March release ‘How Do We Look So Good?’.

Listen to it below.

Stellie has also announced today (May 29) the upcoming release of her self-titled debut EP, due out Augst 21. “Although “I’d Have Killed For You” has a pretty dark underlying theme, it’s probably the most upbeat song on my EP, which is pretty confusing when you think about it – but I kinda love that,” Stellie added.

Since the release of Stellie’s debut single ‘Let’s Forget We’re In Love’ in 2019, the singer has been making waves on the Australian music scene. Stellie was set to support The Vanns on their Red Eye tour that month before it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Vanns have since announced rescheduled tour dates set to kick off in September.

Stream/download Stellie’s ‘I’d Have Killed For You’ now.

Stellie’s self-titled EP is out Friday August 21 via The Orchard.