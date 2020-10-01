Stellie shares neon-filled music video for ‘Colours’

Adelaide singer-songwriter Stellie has released the music video for her track ‘Colours’, lifted from her recent debut EP.

The clip was directed by Jackson Thornbury and Cam Henschke, and features Stellie wandering through Adelaide streets at night.

Watch the music video for ‘Colours’ below:

In a statement, Stellie revealed she built the entire track around one lyric.

“When I initially started writing ‘Colours’, I just had one lyric in mind – ‘I’m too old to die young, so I don’t want to die at all’. That line is really what kickstarted the whole mood of the song,” Stellie said.

“It’s almost that feeling of being too scared to waste any time, because life is too short and you want to make the most of every second.”

When it came time to create the music video, Stellie said she wanted to “emphasise the darkness” of the song through the visuals.

“This is why the whole clip was filmed at night time, with my face really only being lit by different coloured neons. I really want the audience to feel the lyrics as much as they can hear them,” she said.

Stellie released her self-titled EP in August, celebrating the release with a launch show at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory. It also featured the tracks ‘Californian Lullaby’ and ‘I’d Have Killed For You’.