News Music News

Stephen Malkmus says Pavement’s reunion probably wont lead to new music

Bad news, Pavement fans

Patrick Clarke
Stephen Malkmus
Stephen Malkmus CREDIT: Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Stephen Malkmus says that Pavement won’t be recording new music together, despite their reunion shows later this year.

Speaking to NME for our feature ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’ Malkmus was asked whether the gigs might mean new Pavement music could be on the cards.

“We’re just doing the live shows,” Malkmus said. “I just think we should try and be like the 1990s – that’s the goal, and to the best of my ability, tap into the vibe of what the band was. It’s pretty much just pure nostalgia in my mind, but I want to try and get that right.”

Advertisement

The band announced last summer that they’ll be reuniting at the upcoming edition of Primavera Sound in Barcelona as well as its sister festival in Portugal.

News first spread via a flyer circulated around the grounds of the 2019 edition, teasing their return.

The band have not released any new music this millennium, although they did put out a new compilation album ‘Brighten The Corners’ during a brief 2010 reunion. Their last album was 1999’s ‘Terror Twilight.’

Recently, Malkmus met Beabadoobee, the musician who released a single named after him last year – ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’.

Discussing the meeting in the new NME interview, Malkmus said: “It was crazy and unexpected to be mentioned in a song title – especially as she was born after Pavement had packed it in! But it’s a good song and she’s cool. I met her in Oregon when she was opening for Clairo, and we talked about how she wanted to meet Kim Gordon. My kids are fans of her.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.