Stepson announce rescheduled ‘Help Me, Help You’ tour for 2022

Brisbane punk outfit Stepson have announced a new string of tour dates to plug their debut album, ‘Help Me, Help You’, starting with an appearance at next year’s UNIFY Gathering in regional Victoria.

The quintet will then perform at Melbourne haunt Stay Gold on Friday January 28, before hitting stages in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. The jaunt was announced today (September 23), replacing a cancelled tour that was slated to kick off back in May.

All venues for the stint remain the same, with the new addition of Adelaide’s show and Stepson’s set at UNIFY, where they’ll perform alongside the likes of Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction, WAAX, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Yours Truly and Short Stack.

The run will feature support from Melbourne outfits Rumours and Outloved, both set to perform at the first four of the club shows; opening acts for the Perth date are yet to be confirmed. Rumours were initially listed as supports on Stepson’s May tour, with Outloved filling the gap left by Sydney group Bloom.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now from Stepson’s website.

‘Help Me, Help You’ was released back in March via SharpTone, flanked by the singles ‘Run’, ‘Come With Me’, ‘The Entire History Of You’, ‘Who We Are’ and ‘Deeper Sleep’.

Stepson’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Saturday 22 – Tarwin Lower, UNIFY Gathering

Friday 28 – Melbourne, Stay Gold

Saturday 29 – Brisbane, The Zoo

FEBRUARY

Friday 4 – Sydney, Crowbar

Friday 18 – Adelaide, UniBar

Saturday 19 – Perth, Lucy’s Love Shack