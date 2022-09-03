Stepson get amped up for tour with ripping new single ‘Eraser’

Brisbane stalwarts Stepson have returned with their first new song for the year, an anthemic slice of melodic hardcore titled ‘Eraser’.

In a joint statement shared upon its release yesterday (September 2), the band explained that ‘Eraser’ was written as a rumination on how the pandemic has negatively affected people’s mental health, tapping into “the sense of isolation experienced over the last two years”, as well as the way that “self-destructive tendencies and vices lead to some of the lowest points of our lives”.

Such themes are made clear in the lyrics of ‘Eraser’ with frontman Brock Conry screaming on the chorus: “Erase me / Delete me like the pictures on your phone / Sedate Me / Forgetting names of people I should know.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Eraser’, directed by Ed Reiss, below:

‘Eraser’ arrives as the first song to follow up on Stepson’s debut album, ‘Help Me, Help You’, which the band released in March of 2021 via Sharptone. A press release teases that it marks “the beginning” of a new era for Stepson, with more new music expected to land in the coming months.

In the meantime, the band will embark on a tour of the UK and Europe in a little under two weeks, performing 21 shows with Polaris, Alpha Wolf and Gravemind over the remainder of September and the first third of October. Towards the end of next month, they’ll take ‘Eraser’ on the road locally, performing intimate headline gigs (supported by Ambleside and Bad Love) in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

See the full list of dates for those shows below, then find tickets here.

Stepson’s ‘Eraser’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 21 – Warrang/Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Saturday 22 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 28 – Naarm/Melbourne, Evelyn Hotel