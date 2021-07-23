Stevan amps up the vibes on emotive new single ‘Hope It’s Not’

Wollongong-based songwriter/producer Stevan has shared a lively new single titled ‘Hope It’s Not’.

A collaboration with ARIA-nominated producer Louis Schoorl (5 Seconds Of Summer), the new track is a bright and lively slice of psych-drenched R&B, driven by a widescreen soundscape of upbeat synths and summery strummed guitars.

In a press release, the 20-year-old musician explained that ‘Hope It’s Not’ is about “finding the right person at the wrong time”.

“Well, maybe not wrong time, but an unexpected time. And adjusting to the feeling of not being ready for love, to acknowledge your true feelings despite being conflicted.”

‘Hope It’s Not’ comes as Stevan’s first piece of solo material in 2021, following his guest spot on Taka Perry’s single ‘Twenty’ back in March. He made waves last year with the release of his first two mixtapes, ‘Just Kids’ and ‘Ontogeny’.

In a four-star review of ‘Ontogeny’, NME writer Cyclone Wehner said: “Stevan may express his insecurities, but musically he’s only grown in creative assurance and freedom. ‘Ontogeny’ signals a rapid progression from an artist determined not to settle as he establishes his own fluid pop identity.”

Speaking to NME last June, Stevan discussed his ambition to spread positivity through his music, especially since the industry was (and continues to be) ravaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“[2020] has been a very challenging [year] in general. I want to try and do my best to be a positive force, just because this year has been the worst,” he said. “It’s been a horrible year. I feel like, as it comes to a close, in general, we’re gonna need more positivity. So I am also trying to have a more positive outlook, even though things are very bleak.”