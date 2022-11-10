Stevan brings his car-themed single series to an end with the cruisy ‘Driving’

Stevan has shared his fourth new single for the year, a cruisy mid-tempo bop titled ‘Driving’.

In a press release, the Wollongong native explained that his new track is “about a long-distance relationship”, with the motif of a car being “a metaphor for the pursuit of that relationship”.

He went on to note that ‘Driving’ marks the end of an informal quadrilogy, saying it “closes the chapter of the car themes that have been central to my singles this year”. Describing its sonic palette, he continued: “Classic love song type beat. Soft pianos a nice groove and some smooth melodies. I think this one’s gonna go crazy.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Driving’, directed by Stevan himself, below:

Stevan has had an altogether massive year, starting with the release of ‘The Wave’ in April. That marked his last single out on Astral People, as the artist went on to ink a deal with Purple Phase (the label headed up by members of The Rubens) and Warner Music. He then dropped the Tommy Richman-assisted ‘Crash’ in July, followed by ‘AUTO’ last month.

2021 saw Stevan drop two standalone singles as a solo artist – ‘Mr Pants’ and ‘Hope It’s Not’ – as well as the collaborative joints ‘Wow’ a (with Lucianblomkamp) and ‘Twenty’ (with Taka Perry). The ongoing string of singles follow the 2020 release of Stevan’s debut mixtape, ‘Just Kids’.