Stevan confirms his superstar status on lush new single, ‘AUTO’

Stevan has shared ‘AUTO’, the latest in a trio of singles released by the Wollongong singer-songwriter this year.

The song — which serves as the follow-up to the Tommy Richman-assisted ‘Crash’— sees Stevan confirm his superstar status atop poppy guitar strums and airy backing vocals. “I’m a superstar,” he sings leisurely on the track’s first verse. “They call me the young and brightest.”

iscussing ‘AUTO’ in a press statement, Stevan said the song is about “embracing yourself”, harkening back to the music he first encountered earlier in his career. “AUTO is a throwback to the sounds that got me into music,” Stevan said, “The indie guitar tone, dirty drum sounds and lush harmonies all reflect elements of music I was listening to.”

‘AUTO’ is accompanied by a music video, directed by Stevan himself. The clip follows the singer as he traipses through grocery store aisles and tinkers with payphones, before taking a much-needed rest in the park. Watch that below:

The track, in addition to ‘Crash’, marks Stevan’s third single of 2022, having released the ‘The Wave’ in April. Prior to that, the singer released the 2021 tracks ‘Mr Pants’ and ‘Hope It’s Not’, as well as collaborations with Lucianblomkamp and Taka Perry on ‘Wow’ and ‘Twenty’, respectively.

n 2020, Stevan released his debut mixtape, ‘Just Kids’. In an interview with NME that year, Stevan elaborated on his choice of the mixtape format, saying it’s “the way that I used to listen to music.”

“I felt I wanted to make a statement that was like, ‘This is my start’, but I also wanted it to be original and to introduce my music to people in a way that I was introduced to my favourite artists,” Stevan said.