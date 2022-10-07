Stevan confirms his superstar status on lush new single, ‘AUTO’

Stevan has shared ‘AUTO’, the latest in a trio of singles released by the Wollongong singer-songwriter this year.
The song — which serves as the follow-up to the Tommy Richman-assisted ‘Crash’— sees Stevan confirm his superstar status atop poppy guitar strums and airy backing vocals. “I’m a superstar,” he sings leisurely on the track’s first verse. “They call me the young and brightest.”
‘AUTO’ is accompanied by a music video, directed by Stevan himself. The clip follows the singer as he traipses through grocery store aisles and tinkers with payphones, before taking a much-needed rest in the park. Watch that below:
The track, in addition to ‘Crash’, marks Stevan’s third single of 2022, having released the ‘The Wave’ in April. Prior to that, the singer released the 2021 tracks ‘Mr Pants’ and ‘Hope It’s Not’, as well as collaborations with Lucianblomkamp and Taka Perry on ‘Wow’ and ‘Twenty’, respectively.
“I felt I wanted to make a statement that was like, ‘This is my start’, but I also wanted it to be original and to introduce my music to people in a way that I was introduced to my favourite artists,” Stevan said.