Stevan drops thought-provoking new single, ‘Onyx’

Genre-bending musician Stevan has released a new single today (October 28), a smooth groove entitled ‘Onyx’.

LUCIANBLOMKAMP (6LACK, Mallrat) produced the single, which arrives accompanied by a music video. Michael Dole (Flume, The Avalanches) and Eddie Ming oversaw the clip’s creative direction and cinematography respectively.

In a press release, Stevan spoke about the meaning behind ‘Onyx’.

“It’s an anthem about finding self-confidence and aiming for the best. The video highlights these themes in an artistic and visually stunning way,” he said.

In the clip, a monochrome series of images, including waterways and sandy beaches, are interspersed with shots of Stevan washing himself with white paint, and later, with black paint.

‘Onyx’ follows on from the release of the singles ‘Impress You’ and ‘SIA’.

The new single is lifted from the Wollongong artist’s forthcoming sophomore mixtape, ‘Ontogeny’, due for release on November 20 via Honeymoon.

‘Ontogeny’ follows the release of Stevan’s debut mixtape, ‘Just Kids’, in June, which featured the singles ‘Tripping’ and ‘On My Mind’.

Since the release of his 2019 debut single ‘Timee’, Stevan has played the likes of Fairgrounds Festival, BIGSOUND and Panama Festival. He has also supported Winston Surfshirt, Montaigne and Omar Apollo on tour.