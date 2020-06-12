Stevan releases ‘Just Kids’ mixtape, shares ‘Tripping’ music video

Wollongong-based musician Stevan has shared his ‘Just Kids’ mixtape today (June 12). The mixtape features all of the young artist’s original releases to date, plus a handful of new tracks.

To coincide with the release of his mixtape, Stevan shared the official music video for ‘Tripping’, the final track on ‘Just Kids’. Watch it below:

The official launch of Stevan’s mixtape will take place this weekend (June 13) from 2-4pm (AEST). Stevan will go live on The Lazy Eyes’ Instagram page to perform and celebrate the release of ‘Just Kids’.

The release of his mixtape and music video follows on from the singles ‘No More Regrets’ and ‘On My Mind’, which came out earlier this year. Prior to that, Stevan released the tracks ‘Timee’, ‘LNT’ and ‘Warm’ in 2019. He also shared a soulful cover of Bill Withers’ classic ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ last year.

Stevan has kept busy in isolation, live-streaming as part of ISOL-AID in May. A man of colour, he has also been vocal on social media about the recent Black Lives Matter protests occurring worldwide.

“Black people in America are in danger! I was silent for Breonna Taylor, I was silent for Ahmaud Arbery, I won’t be silent for George Floyd,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This is also the perfect time to acknowledge just how twisted the police system treats our Indigenous community. It’s our responsibility to find a way to help.”