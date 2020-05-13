Stevan releases single ‘On My Mind’ from debut mixtape ‘Just Kids’

Stevan has released a brand new single, ‘On My Mind’, from his forthcoming debut mixtape, ‘Just Kids’.

The follow-up to Wollongong musician’s February single ‘No More Regrets’, ‘On My Mind’ received its premiere on triple j’s Home & Hosed show on Monday night (May 11).

Listen to ‘On My Mind’ below:

In a statement, Stevan described the story behind ‘On My Mind’: “We had just played our first interstate show in Brisbane and I was alone in a hotel room. Thinking about where my headspace was at the beginning of the year (2019) and where my state of mind was at that very moment.

“On My Mind’ is literally a song about the things that were plaguing my thoughts that night at the Rydges Hotel in Brisbane.”

Stevan’s forthcoming mixtape, ‘Just Kids’, is due out June 12. It will also feature previous singles ‘Timee’, ‘LNT’, ‘Warm’ and ‘No Regrets’.

Also released on Monday was an official trailer for the upcoming mixtape, which you can watch below.

Since the release of his 2019 debut single ‘Timee’, Stevan has played the likes of Fairgrounds Festival, BIGSOUND, Panama Festival. He has also supported Winston Surfshirt and Omar Apollo on tour.

Stevan is next slated to perform at the rescheduled Splendour In The Grass festival this October.