Stevan returns with genre-bending new single ‘Impress You’

Wollongong artist Stevan is back with a new single, ‘Impress You’, out today (September 3).

The track, produced by LUCIANBLOMKAMP (6LACK, Mallrat), sees Stevan merge alt-R&B with his signature dream pop, dark synth and a pulsating lo-fi beat, presenting an evolution in sound for the artist.

In a press release, Stevan spoke of the personal introspections behind his new track, saying, “I speak on my experiences with overcoming social pressure and finding myself. It’s probably my most personal song to date”.

Watch the official Michael Dole-directed music video for ‘Impress You’ below:

The track is the first new material from Stevan since the release of his debut mixtape ‘Just Kids’ in June, which featured the singles ‘On My Mind’ and ‘Tripping’.

In an interview with NME, Stevan discussed the mixtape, recalling that the format was the way he used to listen to music growing up.

“I felt I wanted to make a statement that was like, ‘This is my start’, but I also wanted it to be original and to introduce my music to people in a way that I was introduced to my favourite artists,” he said.

Since the release of his 2019 debut single ‘Timee’, Stevan has played the likes of Fairgrounds Festival, BIGSOUND and Panama Festival. He has also supported Winston Surfshirt, Montaigne and Omar Apollo on tour.

