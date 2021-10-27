Stevan shares upbeat new track ‘Mr Pants’

Stevan has released a new single ‘Mr Pants’, his second solo release for the year.

The single – produced by Cosmo’s Midnight and co-written with regular collaborator Lucianblomkamp – follows on from Stefan’s single ‘Hope It’s Not’ from earlier this year. 2021 has also seen him team up with Lucianblomkamp on the track ‘Wow’, which is lifted from the latter’s forthcoming debut album.

Listen to ‘Mr Pants’ below:

In a statement, Stevan said the track and its name came about randomly, when Lucianblomkamp sent over a new beat he had been working on with the title ‘Mr Pants’.

“[I’m] not sure why he named it that,” he joked, “[but] it sounded quite different to what we had done before.”

“We had just wrapped the ‘Ontogeny’ mixtape together so I wanted to try something more upbeat, and this track was perfect.

“I constructed a little narrative about meeting someone special and feeling awesome about it. Cos and Pat [Cosmo’s Midnight] heard it and wanted to add some more sunshine and bright elements, which turned out amazing all in all.”

Stevan released two projects last year, ‘Just Kids’ and ‘Ontogeny’. NME gave the latter four stars, writing that it “signals a rapid progression from an artist determined not to settle as he establishes his own fluid pop identity”.