Stevan shares new single ‘SIA’ and announces forthcoming mixtape

Wollongong songwriter and producer Stevan has shared new single ‘SIA’ alongside news his new mixtape ‘Ontogeny’ will arrive next month.

In contrast to previous single ‘Impress You’, which dropped last month, ‘SIA’ sees Stevan leans more heavily into downtempo R&B territory, with the multi-instrumentalist crooning above a bed of woozy synths and soft percussion.

Listen to ‘SIA’ below:

Advertisement

“‘SIA’ is about trying to find independence after relying heavily on someone,” explained Stevan in a press release. “The idea of not seeing them becoming empowering, as you realise you don’t need them.”

Both ‘SIA’ and ‘Impress You’ will appear on Stevan’s new mixtape ‘Ontogeny’, which is slated for a November 20 release. Featuring collaborative production from LUCIANBLOMKAMP and creative direction by Michael Dole, ‘Ontogeny’ will arrive less than six months after debut mixtape ‘Just Kids’.

In an interview with NME back in June, Stevan discussed the genre-diverse nature of his influences, and how that impacted his own creative process.

“The music that really affected me was just music that made me feel in some type of way,” he said.

“I started realising that there’s a common thread with all the music that I listen to and, whether it’s happy or sad, it’s just very emotional music. It makes you feel something.”

Advertisement