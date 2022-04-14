Stevan stays in the present on new single ‘The Wave’

Singer-songwriter Stevan has dropped his first new music for 2022, indie-pop single ‘The Wave’.

The Wollongong-based, Sydney-based artist’s new self-produced single coasts on bright beats and a driving melody. Stevan said in a press release that ‘The Wave’ is about “being present in the moment and moving with the motion. Even if external factors are trying to distract you.”

On Twitter, Stevan added: “Feel like I’ve been getting ready these past few years. Everything after this new single is what I’ve wanted to be/make.”

Take a listen to ‘The Wave’ below:

The track arrives in the wake of Stevan touring alongside The Rubens. He’ll play their festival Valleyways in Camden this September alongside Skegss, Middle Kids and more. Stevan’s last song ‘Mr Pants’ dropped in October 2021. It was produced by Cosmo’s Midnight, and co-written by Stevan and Lucianblomkamp, with whom he worked on his ‘Ontogeny’ mixtape in 2020.

Upon the release of ‘Ontogeny’ – the follow-up to Stevan’s debut mixtape ‘Just Kids’ – NME awarded it a four-star review, noting how the then-up-and-comer drew on “trap and electronic influences”.

“On ‘Ontogeny’, Stevan gravitates to the tougher influences of trap soul, cloud rap and electronica,” reviewer Cyclone Wehner wrote. “Yet the set is less about genre than ethos – its mood stormy, rather than breezy.”