Steve Carell auditions for The Wiggles in new promotional skit: “I am a huge fan of your work”

Steve Carell has auditioned to become the newest member of The Wiggles in a new promotional skit. Watch below.

The clip was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Universal Pictures, the film production company behind Carrell’s upcoming Despicable Me prequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru. In it, the comedy veteran tries his hand at joining The Wiggles during a virtual video call, telling the band he’s a longtime fan.

“This is amazing. It’s so, so good to see you,” Carell said. “I want to say that I am a huge fan of your work. The old stuff, the new stuff. I saw you on tour in ’91.”

While exchanging pleasantries, Carrell lists his qualifications as “an actor, performer, and entertainer,” before petitioning to join the band as its yellow-shirted member, a spot which was briefly vacant when Emma Watkins departed from The Wiggles in late 2021.

“See the thing is, when I heard the news about the yellow Wiggle leaving the group, I had to get in touch and audition for the role,” Carell said.

The band’s current lineup – which is comprised of Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and original frontman Anthony Field – then informed Carell that the yellow position has already been filled by Tsehay Hawkins, who succeeded Watkins and became The Wiggles’ first-ever Black member when she filled the role last October.

“Steve, I think you would make an excellent yellow Wiggle,” Field said, “[but] we already have a new yellow wiggle, Tsehay!”

After his audition was put on hold, Carell jokingly suggested a few changes to The Wiggles’ operation, namely the inclusion of a fifth, green member and the transition to a gown costume instead of the band’s iconic turtlenecks, since the latter is “a little hot.”

The skit adds to what has been a resurgence in The Wiggles’ popularity in recent months. In January, the children’s entertainers topped triple j’s Hottest 100 for their 2021 rendition of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, marking the first time a Like a Version cover achieved the countdown’s top spot.

Later in April, the band caught the attention of rapper Lil Nas X, who petitioned on Twitter “to get the wiggles to coheadline [his] tour.” The following month, The Wiggles were added to the Falls Festival lineup, which will be headlined by Lil Nas X alongside Arctic Monkeys and Peggy Gou.

Yesterday (June 13), The Kid LAROI surprised audiences by bringing The Wiggles on stage at the Melbourne show of his ‘End Of The World’ tour, performing a slew of hits from the group’s decades-long catalogue including ‘Fruit Salad’, ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car’.