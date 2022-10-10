Steve Lacy adds second Sydney show to ‘Give You The World’ Australian tour

Steve Lacy has added a second Sydney show to his run of ‘Give You The World’ Australian tour dates to meet demand after upgraded venues sold out within minutes.

Originally announcing the November run back in September, tickets for all four billed shows went on sale last Wednesday (October 5) but sold out within minutes.

The demand resulted in tour operators Frontier Touring announcing venue upgrades for all shows. Dates at two of those venues, Melbourne’s John Cain Arena and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, then also sold out within minutes.

Today (October 10) it was announced a second and final show in Sydney has been added to the run, also set to take place at the city’s Hordern Pavilion on Sunday November 27. Find the updated tour dates below.

Tickets for the new Sydney show are on sale now.

In addition to his now four headline shows, Lacy is due to appear at this year’s Spilt Milk Festival. Appearing in place of Stormzy whose appearance was cancelled, Lacy is billed alongside the likes of Toro y Moi, The Wombats and Flume.

Just last week (October 4) Lacy landed his first Billboard Hot 100 Number One with ‘Bad Habit’.

The single, which featured on his second solo album ‘Gemini Rights’, spent four weeks at Number Two behind Harry Styles’ single ‘As It Was’ before knocking it off the top spot on October 3.

On Instagram, the musician celebrated the achievement, writing: “i feel heavy gratitude all over my body. u know how the story goessss and how it’s goin. iphone boy to superstar.”

In a four-star review of ‘Gemini Rights’, NME described it as “a more polished and assured work than his debut”, referring to 2019’s ‘Apollo XXI’.

“While his solo music and work with The Internet have infiltrated the mainstream in more discreet ways, ‘Gemini Rights’… will make the ‘cult artist’ tag surrounding Lacy increasingly redundant,” it read.

Steve Lacy’s 2022 ‘Give You The World’ ‘Give You The World’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 22 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (sold out)

Wednesday 23 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 26 – Canberra, Exhibition Park*

Sunday 27 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (new show)

Monday 28 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (sold out)



DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Ballarat, Victoria Park*

Sunday 4 – Gold Coast, Doug Jennings Park*

* – Spilt Milk festival