Steve Lacy details second album ‘Gemini Rights’ with first single ‘Mercury’

Steve Lacy has shared his first new music since 2019 along with details of a new solo album.

New album ‘Gemini Rights’ is set to come out this summer, with a firm release date still to be confirmed.

The follow-up to The Internet guitarist’s debut solo album ‘Apollo XXI’ is being previewed today with the release of its first single, ‘Mercury’.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Mercury’, which sees Lacy dance around a warehouse in sunglasses and suit, below:

At the tail end of 2020, Lacy officially released a number of his Soundcloud tracks and demos.

The record, called ‘The Lo-Fis’, compiles a host of unofficial early releases from the solo artist, and came 18 months after the release of his debut album.

In a four-star review of the debut record, NME wrote: “Although Steve Lacy is already fairly established through his collaborations, it’s exciting, on this album, to see his own personality shine through, as well as his ambition and inspirations (he’s cited Mac DeMarco as a production influence before), as he experiments, fills out his own catalogue and sound, and speaks for himself.”

Since the release of that album, Lacy has collaborated with Calvin Harris on a track called ‘Live Without Your Love’ under the DJ’s Love Regenerator moniker. He also appeared on Vampire Weekend’s 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride’, duetting with Ezra Koenig on collaborative track ‘Sunflower’.

Advertisement

Lacy’s Internet bandmate Syd released her new album, ‘Broken Hearts Club’, in April. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “With ‘Broken Hearts Club’, Syd has crafted an album that elevates her to new heights – one that positions her as an exceptional, peerless talent.”