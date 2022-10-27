Steve Lacy to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut next month

Steve Lacy will make his Saturday Night Live debut next month, with the artist performing on the show’s November 5 episode, hosted by comedian Amy Schumer.

In order to perform on the show, Lacy will need to reshuffle some of the North American tour dates he has scheduled for next month. According to a post on Lacy’s Instagram story, shows booked in San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland have all been postponed, with replacement dates to be announced.

He’s currently touring in support of his second album, ‘Gemini Rights’. The tour had a rocky moment earlier this week when, during his show in New Orleans, a fan threw a disposable camera at him. Lacy proceeded to smash the camera, telling the audience: “Don’t throw shit on my fucking stage please!”

Lacy addressed the heated reaction with a statement on Instagram shortly after the incident. “I don’t believe i owe anyone an apology,” he wrote. “Maybe i [could have] reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human.”

Lacy will tour the UK and Europe in December with shows in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin. Meanwhile, the Internet guitarist recently secured his first Number One single on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Gemini Rights’ cut ‘Bad Habit’.

The 48th season of Saturday Night Live premiered earlier this month, with Kendrick Lamar performing a trio of songs from latest album ‘Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers’. Willow and Megan Thee Stallion have since performed on the show. As with Megan’s appearance, Jack Harlow will pull double duty for this weekend’s episode, both hosting and serving as its musical guest.