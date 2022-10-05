Steve Lacy’s ‘Give You The World’ Australian tour gets venue upgrades

Venues for the Australian leg of Steve Lacy‘s ‘Give You The World’ tour have been upgraded due to demand.

Set to kick off in November in support of Lacy’s second album, ‘Gemini Rights’, tickets for the tour went on sale today (October 5) but swiftly sold out. As such, Lacy’s Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney shows will all now take place at bigger venues, with the artist performing at John Cain Arena, Riverstage and Hordern Pavilion respectively.

All previously-purchased tickets remain valid at the new venues, with a new round of tickets for the upgraded venues going on sale next Monday (October 10) at 10am AEDT. Find tour dates below:

In addition his headline shows, Lacy will also appear at the Spilt Milk festival as one of its headliners, serving as a replacement for Stormzy after the latter’s appearance was cancelled.

‘Bad Habit’, the second single from ‘Gemini Rights’, has become a hit for Lacey since its release, landing him his first number one the Billboard Hot 100 and coming in at number three on the ARIA Singles Chart here in Australia.

In a four-star review of ‘Gemini Rights’, NME described is as “a more polished and assured work than his debut”, 2019’s ‘Apollo XXI’.

“While his solo music and work with The Internet have infiltrated the mainstream in more discreet ways, ‘Gemini Rights’… will make the ‘cult artist’ tag surrounding Lacy increasingly redundant,” it read.

Steve Lacy’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 22 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (new venue)

Wednesday 23 – Brisbane, Riverstage (new venue)

Saturday 26 – Canberra, Exhibition Park*

Monday 28 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (new venue)

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Ballarat, Victoria Park*

Sunday 4 – Gold Coast, Doug Jennings Park*

* – Spilt Milk festival