Steven Wilson has apologised to Wolfgang Van Halen after he criticised his late father Eddie Van Halen‘s guitar playing style in a recent interview.

Wilson faced a backlash earlier this week after telling FaceCulture in an interview that the Van Halen guitarist’s death last year “didn’t [affect me], because I was never a fan”, adding: “I know [Van Halen was] an extraordinary musician, and it’s always sad when an extraordinary artist dies, [but] I was never a fan of the so-called shredder mentality. And I think in many ways, [Van Halen] was the father of that whole kind of movement.”

Wolfgang tweeted Wilson following the publication of the interview to tell him that while he was a fan of Wilson’s music, the latter’s comments on the late Van Halen “bum me out hard”.

Wilson reached out to Wolfgang on Twitter yesterday (February 3) to apologise for the fallout from the interview and give context to his comments about his father.

“Dear @WolfVanHalen, apologies, no disrespect was meant to your father, an extraordinary musician,” Wilson wrote. “I personally never owned any @VanHalen records and didn’t ever get into the style of playing, but he was clearly an incredible innovator.”

Wilson continued: “So when asked about his passing I couldn’t honestly say I was affected deeply by it, at least not in the way that my heroes Bowie or Prince’s passing had affected me.

“This statement was given in honest humility. Forgive me for any offence unintentionally given, and I offer my deepest condolences. SW.”

Responding to the apology, Wolfgang said that Wilson’s words were “incredibly kind”. You can read his response below.

Earlier this week Wilson made use of deepfake technology in the disturbing new video for his latest single ‘Self’, which sees the musician transform into various celebrities including Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, David Bowie, Paul McCartney and Mark Zuckerberg.