Stevie Jean pays homage to Aussie Year 12s in new single ‘Graduation’

Darwin singer-songwriter Stevie Jean has dropped the soundtrack to the strangest of senior years in the form of her new single, ‘Graduation’.

It’s a fitting release as Aussie Year 12s commence graduation this week, with the singer reflecting on the darker underbelly of on her own high school experiences which ended just two years ago.

“In high school I watched my friends graduate from fun drugs to harder substances,” said Jean in a press statement. “The irony is that some of them didn’t live to actually graduate for one reason or another.

“When there’s darkness all around you, sometimes you kinda have to revel in it before it kills you.”

Listen to ‘Graduation’ now:

‘Graduation is the first official single from Jean’s forthcoming debut album, ‘The Dark’, slated for release in March 2021 through Settle Down Records.

It follows on from Jean’s July single ‘Stress Me Out’, a track that saw her look to her heritage and connect with her Cypriot roots.

Jean first made waves on the scene in 2018 when her song, ‘Hell In Every Religion’, was featured on triple j Unearthed. A collaboration with rapper Tasman Keith, ‘Prey’, landed just before her debut solo EP, with Jean supporting Montaigne on her national tour this year.