Stevie Jean shares new ‘Menace’ video, announces album launch show

Darwin singer-songwriter Stevie Jean has shared a new music video for her latest single, ‘Menace’.

Jean, who recently relocated to Melbourne, stars in the video and also serves as its producer. Darwin filmmaker Jacob Hazeldine directed the clip, and also worked with Jean on co-production.

Watch the ‘Menace’ video below:

In a press statement, Jean notes that the final version of the ‘Menace’ video differs from the “kinda violent” original storyboard. Although she “loved it,” both she and Hazeldine deemed it “inappropriate” and went “back to the drawing board.”

“It was an incredibly tight turn around,” she said. “In the end, it came down to which artists we wanted to work with and showcase from our hometown.”

Jean also expressed her pride in producing the video, which marks the first time she has ever done so.

“I am incredibly proud to have true artists around me,” she said.

“As a visual artist myself, collaborating and commissioning works is one of my greatest sources of joy. We find in creative freedom the essence of expression, unabridged.”

‘Menace’ will feature on Jean’s debut album, ‘The Dark’. It is scheduled for release on May 14 via Settle Down.

Jean has also announced a launch show for the album the day before its release at Melbourne’s Leadbeater Hotel. The show will mark Jean’s first in the city since relocating, and will see her perform ‘The Dark’ in its entirety.