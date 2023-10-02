Stevie Nicks gets Barbie doll modelled on her

Stevie Nicks has announced that Mattel has made an official Barbie doll based on her look from Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Rumours‘ cover art.

The soloist, who wraps her current tour this December and hits the road again in North America next year, told the crowd at her Madison Square Garden show in New York City last night (October 1) that she was “overwhelmed” when Barbie toy maker Mattel approached her with the idea [via Rolling Stone].

Following her performance of ‘Bella Donna’, Nicks said: “I have something very exciting to share with you a few hours before the rest of the world.”

During her speech she said that Mattel came to her a year ago. “I was very overwhelmed,” Nicks said. “Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?”

She then shared with fans that she’s had a Barbie made of her likeness on the road with her for the past three months.

“When I look at her I see my 27 year old self,” the singer said, adding that she also sees everything she’s been through since 1975. “I am her and she is me.”

Nicks showed the doll to fans and gifted it to a person named Sara in the audience, which also prompted her to sing a few lines of the Fleetwood Mac song of the same name.

Mattel officially unveiled the Barbie doll today (October 2) as part of its Signature Music series. The doll retails at $55 USD.

Meanwhile, Nicks shared her thoughts recently about Amazon Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & The Six after watching it for the second time.

On August 15 the singer took to social media to talk about the Prime Video series, expressing her view about the rewatch. “Just finished watching [Daisy Jones & The Six] for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”

She continued: “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”