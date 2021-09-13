Stevie Nicks has penned an open letter commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Hijackers seized three passenger planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington DC, on September 11, 2001. A fourth hijacked plane, believed to be intended for the US Capitol, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania due to the heroic efforts of its passengers. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

In a lengthy essay, which you can view below, the singer reflected on her arrival that day in the early hours of the morning.

“It was 2:30 a.m. when we landed,” she wrote. “By the time I went to bed it was almost 7:30 a.m. I sat in the window for a minute and looked dawn on a glorious day. The whole city was up. I actually thought about just not going to bed and going out to have breakfast and then out to walk the streets. Well, I’m too old to do that now, so, I laughed and went to bed.”

She then spoke about the attacks themselves and how her assistant woke her up right when the second plane hit the twin towers.

“We had been attacked,” she said. “It couldn’t have been an accident. Not two accidents in a row… I walked over to the window where I had been sitting (it seemed like minutes ago) and looked down. Everything was grey. There were no cars. There were no yellow cabs. There were no people. It looked like death. It looked like the end of the world.”

Reflecting on the aftermath of the attacks she added: “I am so sorry, so broken hearted for all that we lost that day.

“But I would not have wanted to be anywhere else but there in New York with the people of New York. I became a New Yorker on that day. I was honoured.”

A number of stars took to social media to pay their respects over the weekend and Bruce Springsteen, also delivered a surprise acoustic performance of ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’, from his 2020 album, ‘Letter To You’ at the 9/11 memorial plaza in New York to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Meanwhile, Nicks recently made her first public statement on her bandmate and ex-partner Lindsey Buckingham‘s exit from Fleetwood Mac three years ago.

In July this year, Buckingham blamed his exit on Nicks, saying the band’s manager Irving Azoff told him, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.”

Nicks recently responded in a statement, accusing him of telling a “revisionist history” of what happened.