Stevie Nicks shares poem and teases new song, urges fans to register to vote ahead of midterm elections

Stevie Nicks has urged fans in the US to register to vote ahead of the 2022 midterm elections by sharing a poem, which she plans to also record as a song.

Nicks shared the poem, which is titled ‘Get It Back’, alongside a statement on her Instagram yesterday (October 10) addressed to “Friends, Fans and Women of America; from 18 to 100 years old”.

“At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I am worried about every one of you. Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights. You must gather together now. You must register to vote as soon as you can,” Nicks writes, pointing out that for many, the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming midterms is October 11. “And you must vote,” she adds.

“The disintegration of Roe v. Wade will change your life in an unfathomable way,” Nicks warns. “You will not have control of what your beautiful dreams want for you. Your lives will be in the hands of government officials who do not know you and cannot possibly know what your future should be.

“You are the masters of your own ship. I watched what happened to women from 1966 (I was 18) to 1973 when I was 25 and 2 years away from joining Fleetwood Mac. Believe me when I tell you, you don’t want that world to come back.

“Please vote,” Nicks concluded. “And call everyone you know, and ask them to join you. Read the words to my song. I wrote it for you.”

“I have my scars / You have yours / Don’t let them / Take your power,” Nicks’ poem begins. “Don’t leave it alone / In the final hours / They’ll take your soul / They’ll take your power.” Read the poem in full below via Nicks’ Instagram below:

Nicks was one of many artists who spoke out following the reversal of Roe v. Wade – which protected one’s right to an abortion at a federal level – back in June. “Our women’s rights have been taken away,” Nicks wrote on Instagram at the time. “History is repeating itself… and it’s even more frightening this time.”

Nicks has long used her platform to advocate for causes she believes in. In June, she called on lawmakers in America to make it more difficult for people to buy firearms after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Fleetwood Mac singer has also been regularly sharing her writing on social media. In March, she shared a poem written in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, days after the musician’s death.

Last month, Nicks shared a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’. “I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman – and it seems like today, in the times we live in, it has a lot to say,” Nicks said when announcing her rendition. Nicks is also set to appear on ‘Oil’, a track on forthcoming Gorillaz album ‘Cracker Island’.

Nicks is currently on a North American tour that will run up until the end of October, with Vanessa Carlton supporting on all dates. You can purchase tickets for remaining shows here.