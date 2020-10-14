Stevie Nicks uploads her own ‘Dreams’ TikTok featuring rollerskates and cranberry juice

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has posted a video responding to Nathan Apodaca’s recent viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok.

In his video, Apodaca skateboards to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s hit song ‘Dreams’ while drinking cranberry juice from the bottle.

Now, Nicks has returned serve, posting a video in which she laces up roller skates while singing the 1977 hit. A bottle of cranberry juice appears in the background as an homage to Apodaca’s original clip.

Nicks tagged Dogg Face, Apodaca’s TikTok account, alongside the caption “Afternoon vibe. Lace ‘em up!”. Watch the clip below:

Nicks’ upload comes in the same week that Apodaca reportedly issued a takedown letter to an Australian retailer profiteering off shirts featuring his image.

The outlet, Culture Kings, have since removed the unauthorised product in question.

Nicks’ response to the video follows on from Mick Fleetwood’s TikTok debut, in which he recreated Apodaca’s original.

In the days after his remake, Fleetwood surprised Apodaca in an interview with the BBC. The drummer joined the live interview through Zoom, much to the shock of the viral TikTok creator.

“We owe you,” Fleetwood told Apodaca during the broadcast.

“It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun”.

The TikTok star has also attracted the attention of Ocean Spray, the brand whose cranberry juice he drinks in the video.

In response to the video’s popularity, the juice brand gifted Apodaca a new Nissan truck, which he showcased in a later TikTok.