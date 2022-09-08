Stewart Copeland says he “started crying” when he saw Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane drum ‘My Hero’

Stewart Copeland has said that he “started crying” when he saw Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane drum ‘My Hero’.

The 16-year-old got behind the drums with the Foo Fighters to perform the 1997 hit, which he previously performed in tribute to his late father in July, at Wembley Stadium last weekend.

The former Police drummer, who performed a cover of ‘Next To You’ and ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ with Dave Grohl and co at the tribute concert, said he was overcome with emotion when he saw Shane get behind the drums before the concert.

Advertisement

Copeland told CBS This Morning: “It is very emotional to be here and perhaps the most emotional moment of this whole thing, because we’re all staying in one big hotel together and laughing it up, talking about Taylor and enjoying the brief time he was with us, all too brief.

“But the most emotional moment for me was at sound check a couple of days ago here and to see young Shane Hawkins on the drums. I started crying. He’s got it. He’s got such power, enthusiasm. He’s got his father’s stance, musical language. That was really emotional to see young Shane up there.”

Shane later played the track at the tribute show after a photo of him and his dad was shown on the big screen as the young drummer kicked off the performance of the 1997 single. With Grohl cheering him on, Shane finished the song with a blistering solo.

The special concert also saw the likes of Liam Gallagher, Nile Rodgers, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and more honour the late Foo Fighters drummer.