Sticky Fingers exit Byron Bay Bluesfest 2023 line-up

Sticky Fingers are exiting the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2023 line-up, according to a statement issued by the festival today (March 2).

The rock band were announced for the 2023 festival bill last month, prompting criticism stemming from past allegations of racism, misogyny and transphobia against frontman Dylan Frost. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard dropped off the festival bill in protest, and Sampa the Great too withdrew from the festival.

Sticky Fingers stepping off the bill comes after multiple statements by Bluesfest head Peter Noble defending the decision to book the band.

“Bluesfest cannot, sadly, continue to support Sticky Fingers by having them play our 2023 edition,” reads Bluesfest’s new statement, “and we apologise to those artists, sponsors and any others we involved in this matter through our mistaken belief that forgiveness and redemption are the rock on which our society is built.”

The statement echoes previous comments by Noble expressing support for Frost and Sticky Fingers in the face of ‘cancellation’ and the need for forgiveness. It reads: “The narrative that they continue to deserve to be cancelled, as well as anyone who publicly supports them, is difficult to accept, wherein a portion of society and media passes eternal judgment toward those, in this case, a diagnosed mentally ill person whom we feel doesn’t deserve the continued public scrutiny he’s being given.”

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING STICKY FINGERS.Please read The Weekend Australian By Richard Guilliatthttps://www.bluesfest.com.au/between-rock-and-a-safe-space/ Posted by Bluesfest Byron Bay on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Bluesfest expressed thanks to “everyone who has contacted us and advised their support in this matter, especially those suffering from a mental illness who feel they cannot have their illness supported in a manner whereby they feel included in society.”

The festival’s statement claims: “Sticky Fingers has done so many good deeds that have never been reported, including building and funding recording studios and music education programs in disadvantaged regional communities.”

“We will now move on, put this behind us and continue to plan and present our best-ever edition of Bluesfest… proudly.”

The statement also directs readers to a 2018 article published by The Australian about the allegations against Sticky Fingers, which Bluesfest has appeared to reproduce on its own website.

Sticky Fingers have yet to comment on their exit from the Bluesfest line-up. The band have not publicly commented throughout the controversy, though they did react to King Gizzard removing themselves from the line-up by sharing a photo of the band edited to include the ‘PC Principal’ character from the TV show South Park.

In 2016, Sticky Fingers frontman Dylan Frost was accused of threatening Gamilaraay singer Thelma Plum in a pub, and of making racist statements during a set by the band Dispossessed, which he denied. Frost apologised for his “unacceptable” behaviour in a social media statement, in which he also revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and would be entering rehab and therapy. Sticky Fingers went on hiatus until 2018, after which Frost was accused of harassing a transgender woman in a pub, which the band denied.

The band’s Bluesfest booking, announced on February 15, was met with criticism that same day, including by Camp Cope drummer Sarah Thompson and Jaguar Jonze. An Instagram comment by the official Bluesfest account defended the decision.

After King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announced on February 20 that they were cancelling their appearance at the fest with a statement expressing their stance “against misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence”, Bluesfest director Peter Noble issued a statement asserting that neither he nor Bluesfest endorsed Frost’s “ancient troubled behaviour”, while affirming that Sticky Fingers would play the festival. “I was and remain proud to give the band a chance at rehabilitation,” Noble said in that statement.

On February 22, it emerged the Sampa the Great, who had been added to the line-up at the same time as Sticky Fingers, would not play Bluesfest. A representative for Sampa told Double J that the rapper had told Bluesfest’s team even before the announcement that she would be dropping off the line-up.

Shortly after Sampa’s withdrawal, Noble reportedly sent a statement directly to Bluesfest ticketholders doubling down on its booking of Sticky Fingers. He reportedly wrote: “They aren’t monsters; they are a seriously great Australian band whose singer has had to overcome barriers that would have sidelined all but the most determined to continue to perform. Yes, he has transgressed in the past, but not for many years.”

Bluesfest Byron Bay will take place at Byron Events Farm over the Easter long weekend (April 6 to 10). Artists set to perform at the festival include Gang of Youths, Paolo Nutini, Tash Sultana, Bonnie Raitt, The Doobie Brothers, Buddy Guy and Joe Bonamassa, among many others.