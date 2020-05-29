Sticky Fingers’ Paddy Cornwall apologises to triple j for “dishevelled rant about the station”

Sticky Fingers’ Paddy Cornwall has apologised for a video posted to his personal Instagram last year attacking triple j, saying that it was “[his] actions last year that ultimately soured the relationship” with the station.

In May 2019, Cornwall posted a series of videos to his Instagram account, in which he called triple j “a bunch of fucking maggots” for not playing his band’s music.

Then, Cornwall said that though triple j had not “officially blacklisted” Sticky Fingers, following allegations of sexist, transphobic and racist abuse made against singer Dylan Frost and a notorious 2018 interview with Frost on triple j’s Hack program, they had “backed out like the bunch of fucking sheep you are”.

In an Instagram post today (May 29), Cornwall said, “I’ve seen a lot of people frustrated by the idea of the band being blacklisted by the station, but we haven’t.”

“Let’s be real. It was my actions last year that ultimately soured the relationship.”

Cornwall continued, writing he was “outta my head, not dealing with personal battles of my own… I’m sorry to the people I hurt at the station, as well as my own team”.

He added, “I ain’t the same derailed, angry person you saw last year. I’m not where I want to be yet, but I’ve been doing a lot better, dealing with my demons. I hope sharing this helps find a resolve on the situation.” Read the full message below.

Cornwall’s statement follows the station’s playing Sticky Fingers during its Requestival week, where triple j played listeners’ requests between the hours of 6am and 9pm each day. The band’s song ‘Australia Street’ was requested and played on triple j.

Earlier this year, the station also played Sticky Fingers’ songs during the Hottest 100 of the Decade, after three of their songs charted in the countdown.

That was the first time the station had played the band since April 2018, when Sticky Fingers sat for an interview by triple j Hack and addressed the various allegations made against Frost.