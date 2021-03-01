Sticky Fingers’ Paddy Cornwall convicted over attack on bandmate Dylan Frost

Sticky Fingers bassist Paddy Cornwall has avoided jail after pleading guilty to affray, following a confrontation with bandmate Dylan Frost in 2019.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Cornwall was handed an 18-month prison sentence on Monday (March 1), which will be served in the community.

Downing Centre Local Court heard that Cornwall punched his band’s frontman over 30 times during an altercation in Marrickville. Per The Daily Telegraph, the incident reportedly occurred after the bandmates were ejected from a licensed venue.

Advertisement

After leaving the venue, the two reportedly began arguing in an alleyway, before Frost threw Cornwall’s hat away.

The incident turned physical, with witnesses saying that Cornwall continued attacking his bandmate until the arrival of emergency services workers.

Cornwall’s legal team alleged that Frost has a history of physically confronting the bassist, including one incident in which he struck Cornwall with a cymbal. The defence also unsuccessfully sought to have Cornwall’s charges dismissed on mental health grounds.

As part of his community-based sentence, Cornwall has been ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol or using drugs for the duration of his sentence, or risk incarceration.

In New South Wales, a community-based sentence means an offender may be subject to community service, home detention, electronic monitoring, intensive correction orders, and drug and alcohol bans, rather than serve time behind bars.

For his alleged part in the incident, Frost will face Downing Centre Local Court at a later date.

Advertisement

Last year, Cornwall apologised to triple j after posting a series of Instagram videos lambasting the station in 2019. In the clips, Cornwall called the youth broadcaster “a bunch of fucking maggots” and “fucking sheep”.

“I’m sorry to the people I hurt at the station, as well as my own team,” Cornwall said in May.