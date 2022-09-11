Sting announces 2023 Australian tour

Sting has announced an eight-show Australian tour, set to deliver his first performances Down Under in more than a decade.

Half of the tour – dubbed ‘My Songs’ – will be regional dates, taking place at wineries along the east coast as part of A Day On The Green. These will begin at the Bimbadgen estate in the Hunter Valley, where the former Police frontman – alongside James Reyne and Joe Sumner – will perform on Saturday February 18.

They’ll play at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton the following day (February 19), before moving on to Geelong’s Mt. Duneed estate and Bowral’s Centennial Vineyards across the following weekend.

Preceding both weekends will be pairs of capital city shows. Flanked by Sumner at all of them, Sting will perform at Kings Park & Botanic Garden in Perth, the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Tickets for all eight shows will go on sale here at 11am local time this Friday (September 16). A pre-sale for Sting’s fan club will run from the same time tomorrow (September 13), as will one for members of A Day On The Green. Additionally, a pre-sale for Live Nation members will run from 10am local time on Wednesday (September 14).

Bar a one-off performance at the NRL Grand Final in 2016, the ‘My Songs’ tour will come as Sting’s first in Australia since 2011. On that stint, he performed a sprawling run of shows in support of his 10th studio album, ‘Symphonicities’. He’s released five albums since then, including the titular ‘My Songs’ in 2019, and most recently ‘The Bridge’ last November.

Back in April, Sting said he doesn’t think “any grown man can be in a band” because it’s a “teenage gang” thing.

Speaking in an interview with MOJO, the singer-songwriter talked about ageing out of rock music and how he struggles to find growth in music made by veteran bands: “I don’t think any grown man can be in a band, actually. A band is a teenage gang. Who wants to be in a teenage gang when you’re knocking 70? It doesn’t allow you to evolve.”

A month earlier, Sting shared a powerful performance of his 1985 track ‘Russians’ in support of Ukraine.

Sting’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 10 – Boorloo/Perth, Kings Park & Botanic Garden

Wednesday 15 – Warrang/Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Saturday 18 – Wonnarua Land/Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen

Sunday 19 – Toongipin/Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

Tuesday 21 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Thursday 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 25 – Djilang/Geelong, Mt. Duneed Estate

Sunday 26 – Gandangara Land/Bowral, Centennial Vineyards